Charles Okiy, 37, of New Road East, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of his body and four counts of sexual assault on a female.

The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old as she was walking along St Mary’s Road between10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, July 17.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Okiy allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted on the footbridge over the railway tracks, near the entrance of Kingston Recreation Ground.

During his court appearance, Okiy was remanded in custody ahead of a trial due to take place on August 19.

Police announced on Wednesday, July 20, they had made an arrest as part of the investigation into the sexual assault.