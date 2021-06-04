First picture of Leigh Park killer Kevin Batchelor found guilty of George Allison stab murder
THIS is the first photo of convicted murdered Kevin Batchelor released today after he was found guilty of murder.
Batchelor, 26, was convicted today at Winchester Crown Court of stabbing his 21-year-old friend George Allison to death in Leigh Park last year.
The pair had been at a barbecue together in Tichborne Grove on May 23 when they argued and Batchelor struck a fatal blow.
Batchelor, of East Hill, Camborne, Cornwall, denied murder and said he was acting in self-defence.
He will be sentenced at the same court on June 16 and was remanded into custody.
Barry Baker, 39, of Oracle Drive, Widley, was found guilty of assisting an offender by disposing of the knife in a storm drain near The Swallow pub, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park.
Miss Batchelor was also convicted of assisting an offender, having claimed she did not know she was helping cover up a murder when she washed her brother’s clothes at her home in Highwood Lawn.
The killer had cycled to her home bare-chested after the stabbing.