A jury has today convicted Kevin Batchelor, 26, over the death of Leigh Park man George Allison, 21, after a five-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.

‘Intoxicated’ Batchelor was smoking a joint when he lashed out and punched Allison in the kitchen of their pal Cherelle Ash’s home in Tichborne Crescent, Leigh Park following a barbecue gettogether, jurors heard.

The court heard there were simmering tensions as the pair fired comments at each other throughout the evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV shows Kevin Batchelor riding away from the murder scene after killing George Allison, 21, in Leigh Park on May 23, 2020. Picture: Hampshire police

When Batchelor struck at 11pm he delivered a punch to Mr Allison before the pair were ‘scrapping,’ jurors heard.

Another friend, Chellby Ferrol, came between the two men on the fatal day, May 23 last year, but Batchelor armed himself with a 12in kitchen knife, the court heard.

Batchelor was found not guilty of wounding with intent on Ms Ferrol while allegedly trying to inflict GBH on Mr Allison. He was also found not guilty of unlawfully wounding Ms Ferrol.

CCTV shows Kevin Batchelor riding away from the murder scene after killing George Allison, 21, in Leigh Park on May 23, 2020. Picture: Hampshire police

The trial heard Mr Allison collapsed in the living room having gone ‘all white’. Jurors were told he was stabbed in the shoulder causing ‘catastrophic’ injuries.

Batchelor was said to be distraught but quickly rode off bare-chested on his bike as police were called.

He had chucked his blood-soaked T-shirt at Ms Ferrol, who had been stabbed in the arm in the fracas, the court heard.

Batchelor rode the bike with the knife to his 34-year-old sister Hayley Batchelor’s home in Highwood Lawn, Leigh Park.

George Allison, 21, from Riders Lane, Leigh Park, was murdered in an incident at a property in Tichborne Grove, Leigh Park. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She denied a charge of assisting an offender, as did Barry Baker and Lewis Turner, who were also present.

Turner, 32, of Fore Street, Camelford, Cornwall, was found not guilty of the charge this afternoon after riding in a taxi with Batchelor.

Baker, 39, of Oracle Drive, Widley, is accused of disposing of the knife in a storm drain near The Swallow pub, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park.

The knife allegedly used by Kevin Batchelor to kill George Allison which was recovered from a storm drain. Picture: Hampshire police.

Miss Batchelor and Baker was convicted today of assisting an offender.

Now-convicted killer Batchelor, of East Hill, Camborne, Cornwall, denied murder and said he was acting in self-defence.

Batchelor will be sentenced for murder on June 16 he was remanded in custody.

Baker and Miss Batchelor will be sentenced on July 2 and were bailed.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

Police at the scene in Tichborne Grove, Leigh Park, on Monday, May 25, where a young man named George Allison was stabbed on Saturday evening, May 23. Picture: Sarah Standing (250520-2787)