Leigh Park murder trial: Kevin Batchelor guilty of murdering friend George Allison in stabbing
A MAN who ‘lost the plot’ stabbing his friend with a large carving knife after ‘bickering’ with him has been found guilty of his murder.
A jury has today convicted Kevin Batchelor, 26, over the death of Leigh Park man George Allison, 21, after a five-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Batchelor was smoking a joint when he lashed out and punched Allison in the kitchen of their pal Cherelle Ash’s home in Tichborne Crescent, Leigh Park following a barbecue gettogether, jurors heard.
The court heard there were simmering tensions as the pair fired comments at each other throughout the evening.
When Batchelor struck at 11pm he delivered a punch to Mr Allison before the pair were ‘scrapping,’ jurors heard.
Another friend, Chellby Ferrol, came between the two men on the fatal day, May 23 last year, but Batchelor armed himself with a 12in kitchen knife, the court heard.
Batchelor was found not guilty of wounding with intent on Ms Ferrol while allegedly trying to inflict GBH on Mr Allison. He was also found not guilty of unlawfully wounding Ms Ferrol.
The trial heard Mr Allison collapsed in the living room having gone ‘all white’. Jurors were told he was stabbed in the shoulder causing ‘catastrophic’ injuries.
Batchelor was said to be distraught but quickly rode off bare-chested on his bike as police were called.
He had chucked his blood-soaked T-shirt at Ms Ferrol, who had been stabbed in the arm in the fracas, the court heard.
Batchelor rode the bike with the knife to his 34-year-old sister Hayley Batchelor’s home in Highwood Lawn, Leigh Park.
She denied a charge of assisting an offender, as did Barry Baker and Lewis Turner, who were also present.
Turner, 32, of Fore Street, Camelford, Cornwall, was found not guilty of the charge this afternoon after riding in a taxi with Batchelor.
Baker, 39, of Oracle Drive, Widley, is accused of disposing of the knife in a storm drain near The Swallow pub, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park.
Miss Batchelor and Baker was convicted today of assisting an offender.
Now-convicted killer Batchelor, of East Hill, Camborne, Cornwall, denied murder and said he was acting in self-defence.
Batchelor will be sentenced for murder on June 16 he was remanded in custody.
Baker and Miss Batchelor will be sentenced on July 2 and were bailed.
