Five people remain under suspicion over an attempted murder that left a bleeding man walking into a shop and begging for help after being stabbed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

As previously reported, the injured 22-year-old victim pleaded for help at Best One on Fratton Road, Fratton, at 2.40am on Friday 16 August as blood poured from his injuries. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Police launched an investigation and were seen carrying out searches nearby in Wimpole Street before three women and two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police in in Wimpole Street | Stuart Vaizey

A resident previously said of the incident: “He walked into (the shop) where he started to get help and they called 999 and were holding his wounds so he didn't bleed out.”

A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service to Best One on Fratton Road after a 22-year-old man presented himself to staff requesting medical assistance after he had been seriously assaulted.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment for broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He remains in a stable condition at hospital. Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of the police enquiries, officers searched a property at Wimpole Street.”

Three women, aged 35, 37 and 40, and two men, aged 37 and 56, all from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They were previously bailed until last weekend with police now giving an update into the probe. The 56-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been conditionally bailed until Sunday 16 February. A 40-year-old woman has been conditionally bailed until Monday 17 February.