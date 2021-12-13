The number recorded by Portsmouth City Council in 2020/21 was 26 per cent down on the previous year, a trend mirrored in Southampton.

However, other Hampshire local authorities have seen big rises, including Winchester City Council where incidents almost doubled and Eastleigh which saw a 266 per cent increase - the third largest of any council in England.

In Gosport, Fareham and Havant, numbers rose by 49, 38 and 21 per cent respectively, all above the national figure of 16 per cent.

The driver of this waste removal truck decided to unload wood from his truck and leave it piled at the side of the road to make way for a more valuable load in Gosport. Picture: Gosport Borough Council

For the Havant Borough Council, it is the third year in a row where fly-tipping has increased. For Gosport and Fareham borough councils it is the second.

Concerns have been raised that tip closures and the subsequent introduction of booking systems by councils early in the pandemic are to blame, making it more difficult for the public to visit recycling centres to dispose of household waste.

Martin Montague, the Meon Valley-based founder of Clear Waste, an app used to report fly-tipping, said evidence pointed to this.

'There seems to have led to a lot more household waste being fly-tipped compared to the organised gangs we've seen in the past,' he said.

'But it's also partly due to a rise in unlicensed waste collecters advertising their services on Facebook who collect waste and then dump it.

'It's a huge problem and we need people to understand they have a duty of care to get rid of their waste properly.'

These concerns have been echoed by council leaders and last week Gosport Borough Council issued a plea for people to only employ licensed waste collectors after fining a driver for allegedly dumping wood they had collected on the side of a road.

But they have also acknowledged the impact of tip restrictions.

The extent of the fly-tipping at the former Kwik Save supermarket in Stubbington Avenue.

Cabinet member for communities at Winchester City Council, councillor Angela Clear, said the 94 per cent rise to more than 2,000 incidents recorded by the council was 'unacceptable'.

She said: 'We recognise that the spike in cases is because of the increase in household waste during the pandemic coinciding with restrictions placed upon Hampshire’s Household Waste and Recycling Centres and we’re doing more and more to tackle would-be fly-tippers.

'We’ve introduced cameras at fly tipping hotspots, as well as signage to warn people of their presence.

'We’re determined to rid Winchester of this antisocial behaviour.'

Councillor Ian Bastable, Fareham Borough Council cabinet member for streetscene, said its rise was due to the inclusion of items being left at its recycling sites in its figures for the first time.

Despite the fall in Portsmouth, the city council still recorded 724 incidents of fly-tipping over the 12-month period and has continued work to reduce the problem.

Earlier this month it issued a notice demanding the owners of the former Kwik Save supermarket in Stubbington Avenue erect fencing in response to a spate of rubbish being dumped on the site.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, its cabinet member for environment, said the council was working to make it easier to dispose of waste, reducing the temptation to improperly dispose of it.

'We work hard across the city to make the waste and recycling process as easy as possible for residents, including local recycling points for glass, textiles and cartons, promotion of what can be recycled at home and a booking system for accessing the tip.' he said.

'We must also give credit to our Safe, Clean and Tidy team, including community wardens and enforcement officers who investigate reports of fly-tipping, take enforcement action where appropriate and provide help and advice to residents as needed.'

But Mark Tufnell, the president of the Country Land and Business Association, said the figures 'do not tell the full story' of the problem because they often exclude waste dumped on private land.

'Local authorities tend not to get involved with clearing incidences of fly-tipped waste from private land, leaving the landowner to clean up and foot what is often an extortionate bill,' he said. 'The government figures do not reflect the true scale of the crime because increasing reports of fly-tipping on private rural land are not included.'

He said 'tougher' action needed to be taken, including increased prosecution of fly-tippers, to act as a deterrent.

This was echoed by Local Government Association environment spokesman David Renard but he said local authorities needed government support to do this.

'Councils have done what they can during the extremely challenging circumstances of the pandemic to crack down on fly-tippers, which has led to staff shortages and court closures during lockdowns,' he said.

'We continue to urge the government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping, so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent.