Ford Fiesta driver in 20s dies in two-vehicle crash as van driver arrested for drink and drug driving
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Dibden Purlieu, the New Forest, at 7.41am this morning on Main Road.
The crash involved a silver Ford Fiesta and a blue Mercedes Sprinter van. The driver of the Fiesta, a man in his 20s from Totton, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes, a 40-year-old man from Dibden Purlieu, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He has since been released under investigation.
“If you witnessed this collision, saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to this incident, or have relevant dash cam footage, please call 101 or report online via our website using reference 44230487842,” a police statement said.