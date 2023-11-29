A man in his 20s has died in a two-vehicle collision – with a van driver arrested for drink and drug driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Dibden Purlieu, the New Forest, at 7.41am this morning on Main Road.

The crash involved a silver Ford Fiesta and a blue Mercedes Sprinter van. The driver of the Fiesta, a man in his 20s from Totton, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes, a 40-year-old man from Dibden Purlieu, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He has since been released under investigation.

