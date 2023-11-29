M3: Police dealing with "serious crash" and working to minimise disruption in "ongoing" incident
Police are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M3 northbound near junction 5 after being called at 1.17pm. The incident has caused long delays with a diversion in place.
A police spokesman said: “The incident is ongoing and traffic is being taken off at junction 5 and diverted back onto the motorway. There is also a closure in place on the overhead bridge. Traffic on the southbound carriageway is flowing normally.
“Motorists heading towards junction 5 northbound may face some disruption, but police and partners are working to minimise this and get the road re-opened as soon as possible. We will update when we can, and thank motorists for their patience while we deal with this incident.”
Police are not yet able to confirm any injuries to those involved.
AA Traffic News posted: “Road closed and long delays due to serious crash, a lorry involved on M3 Northbound at J5 A287 (Hook). Congestion to J6 (Basingstoke / Black Dam Roundabout). Detour in operation - via exit and entry slips. The road has been closed since around 13:50.”