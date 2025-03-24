Forest of Bere in Wickham cordoned off after "a piece of unexploded ordnance" found
The Forest of Bere near Wickham was cordoned off by the police on Sunday, March 23, with the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team in attendance to deal with the situation. The item was removed by the specialist Royal Navy team and the forest was reopened around at around 1.30pm.
A post on Fareham police’s social media said: “An update following our earlier post about a piece of unexploded ordnance being found in the Forest of Bere, Wickham. The item has now been removed from the area by the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and police have now left the scene.
“Thanks for your patience while we had a cordon up in the area.”
The woodland, accessible via Hundred Acre Road, is busy on the weekend with families making use of a popular play park, while dog walkers make use of the picturesque trails.