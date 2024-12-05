A former headteacher has been charged with alleged child sexual abuse against a previous student at a catholic school.

James Edwin Rouse, 48, has been charged following allegations of child sexual abuse against former pupils at St. Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, Southampton, in 2006.

Rouse, of Lowford Hill Close in Southampton, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on January 13, 2025, has been charged with abuse of position of trust: sexual activity with a child.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Marmion team conducted a ‘robust’ and ‘thorough’ investigation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, four more former teachers currently remain under investigation following similar reports of non-recent child sexual abuse.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with a police officer in confidence referencing Op Stonecrop.”

Alternatively, anyone impacted by child sexual abuse can also contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.