Former police officer from Fareham accused of relationships with female victims

Jason Catton, 40, who worked for Sussex Police, spoke to confirm his personal details as he appeared in the dock at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office.

These included two charges which state he established a relationship with women described as “a vulnerable witness” in an investigation he was involved in.

He is also charged with four counts of encouraging women to breach coronavirus restrictions and two allegations that he breached the restrictions himself. All the alleged offences are said to have happened in Sussex between September 2020 and January 2021.