A former mayor has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenage girl during a fireworks display he was attending as an official guest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek Green, previously in a mayoral role in Winchester, is alleged to have touched the 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing at the fireworks display in the Hampshire city on November 5, 2022. He did not stand for re-election this year after the allegation was made.

The 67-year-old of Battery Hill, Winchester, has been ordered by postal requisition to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on January 1 to face a charge of sexual assault. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “A man is due to appear in court to face an allegation of a sexual offence against a teenage girl in Winchester.

NOW READ: Man seriously injured in A27 crash

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former mayor of Winchester, Derek Green, has been charged with sexual assault. he allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothes during a fireworks display, while he was on active duty. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that a 16-year-old girl was touched inappropriately over clothing at the Winchester Bonfire and Fireworks display at River Park on Saturday November 5, 2022. Derek Green, 67, of Battery Hill, Winchester, will face a charge of sexual assault on a female at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 11 January following postal requisition.”

The force spokesman added: “Mr Green was attending the event as the mayor of Winchester, and the incident is alleged to have occurred while in attendance on official duty. He was stood down from further engagements and did not stand for re-election in May 2023.” Green became the 823rd Mayor of Winchester when he was appointed to the role in May 2022.