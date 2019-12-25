FOUR people have been arrested for drug driving as part of a police crackdown.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit stopped motorists across Portsmouth and East Hampshire on December 18 between 8pm and midnight and carried out 49 checks.

Of those stopped, four were arrested for drug impaired driving, with tests showing levels of cocaine or cannabis.

Separately, there were also six insurance offences, four driving licence offences, three vehicles seized for licence or insurance offences, one possession of an offensive weapon, one mobile phone offence an one traffic light offence.

Police also carried out a second day of action four days later in Southampton with officers stopping 41 vehicles between 9am and midday aimed at those who may be driving still under the influence from the night before.

No arrests were made on this day.

Inspector Steve Wakeford, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘Both operations were a great success.

‘Our evening operation in East Hampshire enabled us to take suspected impaired drivers off the road, reducing the danger to other road users.

‘Conversely, it is good news that no offences were detected in our ‘morning after’ operation.

‘Drivers need to remain responsible and sensible when it comes to their drinking and ensure they have made arrangements so that their, and most importantly, other people’s Christmas is not ruined.

‘Our message is simple – it’s not worth the risk.

‘If you suspect someone may be driving, or about to drive, while impaired through alcohol or drugs, I would urge you to call 101, or 999 if there is an immediate threat, as it may save someone’s life.’

Operation Holly is Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police’s joint Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Between December 1 and January 1, officers will be carrying our breath tests, drugs tests and field impairment tests at every opportunity.