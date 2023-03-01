News you can trust since 1877
Four boys arrested following 'suspicious incident' at building site with food stolen from Park Gate Co-op

A group of boys have been arrested for various offences in Park Gate.

By Freddie Webb
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The youths were detained last Friday evening at 5.09pm in Middle Road. A police spokesman said the arrests were made following a report of a ‘suspicious incident’ at a building site.

He added: ‘Officers attended and arrested two 14-year-old boys from Fareham, a 14-year-old boy from Southampton and a 15-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

Food was stolen from the Co-op in Middle Road, Park Gate. Picture: Google Street View.
‘One of the 14-year-old boys from Fareham was also arrested on suspicion of a bladed article.’ The police spokesman said all four of them were further arrested for shoplifting.

This referred to an offence at the Co-op in Bridge Road following an incident before 5pm on the same evening. The spokesman said food items were stolen from the shop.

Police received no reports of staff being threatened as the time. The four boys have been released on police bail while officers continue to investigate.