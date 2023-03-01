The youths were detained last Friday evening at 5.09pm in Middle Road. A police spokesman said the arrests were made following a report of a ‘suspicious incident’ at a building site.

He added: ‘Officers attended and arrested two 14-year-old boys from Fareham, a 14-year-old boy from Southampton and a 15-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

Food was stolen from the Co-op in Middle Road, Park Gate. Picture: Google Street View.

‘One of the 14-year-old boys from Fareham was also arrested on suspicion of a bladed article.’ The police spokesman said all four of them were further arrested for shoplifting.

This referred to an offence at the Co-op in Bridge Road following an incident before 5pm on the same evening. The spokesman said food items were stolen from the shop.

