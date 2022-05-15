But despite that, there are a few breeds which you are currently not allowed to own in the UK.

If you are thinking of getting yourself a pooch, then make sure you are not buying one that could get you in trouble.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitbull terrier are banned in the UK. Picture: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Which dog breeds are banned in the UK?

The Dangerous Dog Act 1991 bans the owning, breeding or selling of a number of type of dogs.

It was introduced following a number of attacks in 1991.

The following four breeds were banned:

- Pit Bull Terrier

- Japanese Tosa

- Dogo Argentino

- Fila Brasileiro

Pit Bull Terrier and Japanese Tosa breeds are explicitly mentioned in the act, while the Secretary of State added the latter two in 1991.

Whether your dog is a banned type depends on what it looks like, rather than its breed or name.

If your dog matches many of the characteristics of a Pit Bull Terrier, it may be a banned type.

Is it just illegal to own a banned dog?

It’s also against the law to:

- sell a banned dog

- abandon a banned dog

- give away a banned dog

- breed from a banned dog

SEE ALSO: The dog ownership laws that could see you hit with an unlimited fine or prison

What happens if you have a banned dog?

If you have a banned dog, the police or local council dog warden can take it away and keep it, even if:

it is not acting dangerously

there has not been a complaint

The police may need permission from a court to do this.

However if your dog is in:

- a public place, the police do not need a warrant

- a private place, the police must get a warrant

- a private place and the police have a warrant for something else (like a drugs search), they can seize your dog

A police or council dog expert will judge what type of dog you have and whether it is (or could be) a danger to the public. Your dog will then either be:

- released

- kept in kennels while the police (or council) apply to a court

You’re not allowed to visit your dog while you wait for the court decision.

Is there any circumstance where you can keep a banned dog?

If your dog is banned but the court thinks it’s not a danger to the public, it may put it on the IED and let you keep it.

You’ll be given a Certificate of Exemption. This is valid for the life of the dog.

Your dog must be:

- neutered

- microchipped

- kept on a lead and muzzled at all times when in public

- kept in a secure place so it cannot escape

As the owner, you must:

- take out insurance against your dog injuring other people

- be aged over 16

- show the Certificate of Exemption when asked by a police officer or council dog warden, either at the time or within 5 days