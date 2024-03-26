Four men arrested over firearms offences in Southsea are released from custody
and live on Freeview channel 276
Multiple police units were called at 2.50am on Sunday (March 24) to a report of a man with a gun on Shaftesbury Road, Southsea.
Police were still at the scene late on Sunday evening as they continued to investigate. Three police cars, two unmarked cars and a forensic van were seen outside an address.
The men were still in custody on Monday but now the force has revealed they have been released on bail. “They have all been released on conditional bail until Monday 24 June while investigations continue,” a police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson previously said on Sunday: "Officers attended the scene and arrested four people. It is believed there is no wider threat to the public at this time.
“A 26-year-old man from Bishopstoke, a 22-year-old man from Fareham, a 21-year-old man from Fareham and a 19-year-old man from Watford have all been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody while our enquiries continue."