Police in Shaftesbury Road, Southsea, over firearms incident that led to four men arrested. Pic: Stu Vaizey

Multiple police units were called at 2.50am on Sunday (March 24) to a report of a man with a gun on Shaftesbury Road, Southsea.

Police were still at the scene late on Sunday evening as they continued to investigate. Three police cars, two unmarked cars and a forensic van were seen outside an address.

The men were still in custody on Monday but now the force has revealed they have been released on bail. “They have all been released on conditional bail until Monday 24 June while investigations continue,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson previously said on Sunday: "Officers attended the scene and arrested four people. It is believed there is no wider threat to the public at this time.