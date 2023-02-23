Police said robbers stormed a house in Seymour Close, Buckland, on February 9 that left two men with serious injuries. Officers from the Portsmouth High Harm Team have now charged four people in connection with the robbery attempt.

Keith Hawley, 30, and of Swanmore Road in Havant, was charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on February 11, he was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 13.

Mason Waugh, 22, of Longwood Avenue in Waterlooville; Kyle Hayward, 23, of no fixed address; and Tyrone Bennett, 30, of Conigar Road in Emsworth, have all been charged with attempted robbery. All three have been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

A police statement said: ‘On Thursday February 9 it was reported that a number of men had entered a property in Seymour Close demanding money.

‘Two men were assaulted during the incident, sustaining serious but not life threatening injuries.’

