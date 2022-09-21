Residents around the Gloucester Road area in Brighton had reported concerns over drug dealing.

Patrols were stepped up locally to clamp down on the problem.

Police found crack cocaine, heroin and money at an address in Brighton. Picture: Sussex police.

On September 7, officers spotted a man linked to supplying Gloucester Road with narcotics in another part of the city.

They were arrested, alongside another man, in Manchester Street.

Both men were searched, with officers finding crack cocaine and a large amount of cash on them.

Police raided an address linked to the pair.

A large amount of heroin, crack cocaine and money was discovered.

The drugs have been sent for forensic testing to determine the exact quantity.

Sussex police believe it is between 200 to 400 wraps.

Two other men were arrested at the address.

Three men from Portsmouth – Steven Tunbridge, 28, Shaun Harper, 30 and Reggie Gwyer, 21 – have been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Daniel Hajiabol Ghasemi, 36, from Brighton, has been charged with the same offence.

They have all been remanded in custody.

Detective sergeant Chris Lane, from Brighton and Hove’s community investigations team, said: ‘These four charges are a fine example of community intelligence leading to proactive police intervention, taking a large quantity of harmful substances off the streets and several individuals into custody.

‘The public are our eyes and ears and it is essential that residents report any concerns to us so we can investigate and respond.