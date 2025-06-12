Swift police action has resulted in four people being arrested after a huge haul of goods were pinched in a shoplifting spree.

The police said that an off-duty officer reported he had seen two men steal goods from a shop before making off in a car. PC Thomson and PC Fulton were already in the area when the report was received and they quickly identified the car in Locks Heath Centre car park.

The Fareham Police Facebook post said: “All persons were searched and nil was found. Popped the boot…. Voila! Approximately £1000 worth of stolen goods including around 10 blocks of cheese, 10 packs of butter, 40 steaks, 20 packs of mince, 10 bottles of fabric conditioner, 10 extra large packs of clothes washing pods, 20 bottles of clothes washing gel, and a partridge in a pear tree.

“Two arrested for shoplifting and two arrested for handling stolen goods. Four off to custody for a complimentary stay in the police hotel whilst we made enquiries and gathered the evidence.”

A drugs wipe was also conducted on the driver which came back positive for cocaine and blood tests were completed in custody. If the results indicate the driver was over the legal limit, they will be disqualified from driving.

The post added: “Cherry on the cake? One of the males was also arrestable for a serious assault by another force on police systems. Another one was also identified as being involved in a further 5 shopliftings at another store on previous dates as well as a public order offence against staff.”