Four people have been arrested suspected of drink driving after being spotted pushing a car along the motorway.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called just after 9am yesterday (Saturday, May 24) to a report that several people were pushing a white Audi A3 which had broken down along the A3(M) southbound off slip at junction 3 in Waterlooville.

Concerned for their safety, officers attended the scene but then carried out roadside breath tests and drugs wipes after smelling alcohol which resulted in positive tests and arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 27-year-old man from Farnborough was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, a 26-year-old man from Camberley was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving and a 26-year-old woman from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. They have been released under investigation while further enquiries continue.

On top of this a 30-year-old woman from Chichester was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released on bail until August 25.

Hampshire Police are now appealing for witness and those with dash cam footage to come forward to help them confirm who was driving the car before it broke down.

In a statement the police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, the people pushing the car and anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicle before it broke down so we can confirm who was driving it.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250226482.”