Four people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man sustains possible stab wounds

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained broken ribs and a possible stab wound.

The police were called along with the South Central Ambulance Service to Best One on Fratton Road in Portsmouth at 2:40am on Friday, August 16 after a 22 year-old man presented himself to staff requesting medical assistance after he had been seriously assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He has since been discharged.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of the enquiries, the police searched a property at Wimpole street as the investigation continues. 

Two women, aged 35 and 37, and two men, aged 37 and 56, who are all from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the enquiries. They remain in custody at this time.

If you have any information or dashcam and doorbell footage that can assist the enquiries, please call the police on 101 quoting 44240350782, or submit information online.

