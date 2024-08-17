Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained broken ribs and a possible stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He has since been discharged.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of the enquiries, the police searched a property at Wimpole street as the investigation continues.

Two women, aged 35 and 37, and two men, aged 37 and 56, who are all from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the enquiries. They remain in custody at this time.