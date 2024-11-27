Four people searched by police following concerns surrounding hare coursing
Police officers were called at 2:35pm on November 23 to a report that a group were acting suspiciously near Laverstoke. Officers attended the scene and located two men and two teenage boys, as well as two lurcher-type dogs.
The four males were detained and searched under the poaching act. One of the males received a community resolution for cannabis possession.
No other offences had been committed however officers have used the incident to help build up a picture of potential poaching incidents in the area.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “If you become aware of a hare coursing incident in progress, or suspicious vehicles active on private land, please dial 999 when this is happening.
“We recognise the impact this type of offending has on individual landowners, in addition to the risk posed by rural criminals who are often involved in other offences such as violence, theft and burglary.”