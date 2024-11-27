Four people searched by police following concerns surrounding hare coursing

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 12:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rural police have continued to respond to concerns around hare coursing and searched four people as a result.

Police officers were called at 2:35pm on November 23 to a report that a group were acting suspiciously near Laverstoke. Officers attended the scene and located two men and two teenage boys, as well as two lurcher-type dogs.

The four males were detained and searched under the poaching act. One of the males received a community resolution for cannabis possession.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No other offences had been committed however officers have used the incident to help build up a picture of potential poaching incidents in the area.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “If you become aware of a hare coursing incident in progress, or suspicious vehicles active on private land, please dial 999 when this is happening.

“We recognise the impact this type of offending has on individual landowners, in addition to the risk posed by rural criminals who are often involved in other offences such as violence, theft and burglary.”

For non-urgent matters, such as sharing information with police about issues that have happened in your area, please call 101, or report information online.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice