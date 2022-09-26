Police are still continuing their probe after three stores across the city were targeted by youths who terrified staff as they made-off with alcohol and cigarettes.

The incidents included a group of boys entering the Premier Store on Copnor Road and threatening a staff member with a knife, before taking vapes and alcohol on September 8.

Police

At around 10.30am on Tuesday September 13, two people entered the same store and stole a large quantity of cigarettes. The same shop was then robbed by three people who took alcohol and vapes on Tuesday, September 20, at around 5.35pm.

On Wednesday, September 14, at around 6pm, a group of boys entered the Cedar store on Milton Road and threatened a staff member with a knife. Vapes, tobacco and cigarettes were taken.

On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 8pm, a group of boys entered the Premier Shop on Somers Road and stole vapes and tobacco, using a knife to threaten a staff member who suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Following the raids, police confirmed on Friday they had arrested two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery.

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a blade in a public place.

The force has now said the suspects have been released with no charges yet brought against them.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The four arrested in connection with the robberies have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.’