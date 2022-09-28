Four teenagers, aged 13 to 18, detained after dangerous police chase from Portsmouth to Havant after car stolen
FOUR teenagers were detained by police after a dangerous car chase from Portsmouth to Havant after a vehicle was stolen.
Officers responded to the incident following a report a car had been stolen from East Shore Way in Portsmouth around 8pm.
Officers picked up the chase after locating the car, a grey Nissan Qashqai, near Portsbridge Roundabout on the A27.
Despite attempts to evade capture the pursuit was brought to a close when the four occupants were arrested in Bartons Road, Havant, at about 10pm.
A 16-year-old male from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class B drugs.
An 18-year-old male from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop and possession of Class B drugs.
A 13-year-old male from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.
A 15-year-old male from Newport, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.
They remain in custody at this time.
Emergency crews attended the scene but no one was reported injured.
The car was left damaged following the pursuit.
