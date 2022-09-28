Three men charged with GBH with intent after man lacerated in shin in 'serious' Gosport assault
THREE men have been charged with GBH after a man was lacerated in the shin in Gosport.
Police were called to reports of a ‘serious assault’ in Anns Hill Road on Monday evening.
Officers arrested three men after responding at 8.16pm.
They have now been charged – one with possessing a Stanley knife – and were remanded in custody.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Three men have been charged following a serious assault in Gosport.
‘Following enquiries, three people were arrested and subsequently charged with offences.
‘Lee Lord, aged 37, of no fixed abode, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
‘Aaron Cruickshank, aged 37, of Derby Road in Portsmouth, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
‘Christopher Crewe, aged 36, of Westfield Road in Gosport, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (namely a Stanley knife).’
All three of them are scheduled to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.