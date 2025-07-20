Four thieves jailed for 18 years after £200,000 bike shop burglaries

Four men who were part of a conspiracy to commit burglary across Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, and Sussex have been jailed for a total of 18 years.

Top: Andrew Wooff and Richard Chilton. Bottom: Rhys Thornton and Martin Meadows | Hants police

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court, it was heard that the group would travel in stolen vans, or utilise stolen number plates, to drive to various locations in Hampshire and bordering counties to commit burglary.

The large-scale conspiracy – which mostly targeted stores selling electric bicycles – took place over a three-month period between July and September 2023 across Winchester, Basingstoke, Hook, Lee-on-the-Solent, Southampton, Warminster, Shaftesbury and Crawley.

As part of the investigation, a total of 11 burglaries were uncovered. The total value of goods stolen was more than £215,000.

Further enquiries by investigators also recovered a number of stolen vehicles and number plates which were used as part of the conspiracy.

Four men previously plead guilty to conspiring to burgle at various court hearings between May 2024 and November 2024. They are Rhys Thornton, 30, of Pansy Road in Southampton who was jailed for three years and four months; Richard Adrian Chilton, 34, of Judges Gully Close in Bishopstoke who was jailed for five years and three months; and Andrew Jozef Wooff, 32, of Wicks Place in Chelmsford who was jailed for four years, plus two years for a separate unlawful wounding offence. Martin William Meadows, 33, of Portswood Road in Southampton was also jailed for four years and two months.

The premises targeted included Good Directions in Curdridge, on 15 July 2023. A Nissan panel van was stolen. Hammoon Cycling, in Shaftesbury, on 31 July 2023 had seven bicycles stolen with a total value of more than £25,000.

Espokes in Basingstoke on 7 August 2023 had two e-scooters stolen to a value of £995, and damage worth £2,700 was caused to the property. Cytronex on Bridge Street in Winchester on 7 August 2023 saw three high-value bikes were stolen worth £4,465, with tools used to cut them from their stands.

Propain Bicycles, in Crawley, on 14 August 2023, had a van driven at the door to the store, and six bicycles were stolen worth approximately £27,600. The Cycle Company in Shawford on 23 August 2023. No entry was gained, but damage was caused to £756.

Gert Bikes in Warminster on 27 August 2023 had 13 bicycles and seven batteries used to power the e-bikes were stolen, with a total value of £10,794. Bird Cycle Works in Hook on 29 August 2023 saw five bikes were stolen to a value of £12,000. Lios Ride in Style, Daedalus Drive in Lee-on-the-Solent, on 2 September 2023., had11 custom made bicycles were stolen with a total value of £103,297.

Sholing Videos/Vapes, Bay Road in Southampton, on 12 September 2023 had a large amount of vapes stolen to the value of £13,788 while 99 Bikes were stolen in Totton on 25 October 2025. Three bicycles were stolen to a value of £17,997.

Detective Constable Sheryl Teather, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased with today’s result, after a long and complex investigation into this burglary conspiracy.

“These men brought misery to not only the businesses they targeted, but the local residents whose vehicles were stolen to enable them to commit these crimes.

“They believed they were above the law and would not get caught, but now justice has been served with all four/five men receiving custodial sentences.

“We have taken a very well planned, thought-out operation and got them off the streets and behind bars; where they will now spend a significant period of time for their troubles. Our collective actions have dismantled a very dangerous organised criminal gang and for that – I am incredibly thankful to all those involved in getting us to this stage.”