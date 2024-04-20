Fratton car crash sees cyclist in his 50s hospitalised as emergency services rush to the scene
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers attended the incident yesterday evening (April 19) and the cyclist was rushed to hospital.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 7.30pm on Friday (19 April) to a report of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on Goldsmith Avenue, at the traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing outside of the entrance to Fratton train station. The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his shoulder/collar bone and ribs. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or other information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 or report via our website quoting the reference number 44240164674.