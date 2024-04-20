Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 7.30pm on Friday (19 April) to a report of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on Goldsmith Avenue, at the traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing outside of the entrance to Fratton train station. The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his shoulder/collar bone and ribs. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time.”