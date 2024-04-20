Southsea and Cosham fire crews rush to exinguish Portsmouth kitchen blaze
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a kitchen fire as a Portsmouth home caught ablaze.
Crews from two Portsmouth fire stations attended the incident on Friday, April 19, exinguishing the fire with a hose reel jet.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a kitchen fire in Laburnum Grove just after 15:30 on Friday 19 April. Crews from Southsea and Cosham used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, with a stop message being issued at 16:20.”
