Fratton man, 29, charged and named after animal cruelty report as police investigate incident in which dog was allegedly punched and kicked
POLICE have named a Fratton man charged following an animal cruelty incident in which a dog was allegedly punched and kicked.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:19 pm
Ashley George Bedford, of Liverpool Road in Fratton, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The 29-year-old has been bailed and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 7.
Police were informed that the incident, in which it is alleged that a man punched and kicked a dog, took place on Brookfield Road, Fratton, on January 21.
A police spokesperson said: ‘We know this incident has caused a lot of concern in the community, and we want to update you that we have investigated this report alongside the RSPCA.’