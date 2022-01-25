Ashley George Bedford, of Liverpool Road in Fratton, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The 29-year-old has been bailed and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 7.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Police were informed that the incident, in which it is alleged that a man punched and kicked a dog, took place on Brookfield Road, Fratton, on January 21.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We know this incident has caused a lot of concern in the community, and we want to update you that we have investigated this report alongside the RSPCA.’

