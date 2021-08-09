Fratton man, 40, arrested on suspicion of GBH following investigation into Somers Town stabbing incident
AN INVESTIGATION into a serious assault in Somers Town last week has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:46 am
Police were called at 1.32pm on Thursday to Somers Road, where officers located a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his abdomen.
He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.
A 40-year-old man from Fratton was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent, robbery, theft from a shop and aggravated burglary with intent.
He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210310943.