Police were called at 1.32pm on Thursday to Somers Road, where officers located a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.

Police in Somers Road, Somers Town in Portsmouth on August 5. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

A 40-year-old man from Fratton was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent, robbery, theft from a shop and aggravated burglary with intent.

He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210310943.

