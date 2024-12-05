Fraudsters who used forged bank notes in Fareham wanted by police

Police have turned to the public to help them catch two fraudsters who used forged bank notes.

Do you recognise these men? | Hants police

The force is investigating three reports of fraud at businesses in Fareham, Botley and Chandler’s Ford. During the incidents, which all occurred between 4.55pm and 7.20pm on Thursday 14 November, it’s reported that two men used and attempted to use forged bank notes to purchase items.

The first incident was reported at The Crown Inn on West Street, Fareham, before further reported incidents at the Co-op, High Street, Botley and Co-op, Winchester Road, Chandler’s Ford.

The first man is described as white aged around 23 years who is 5ft 8ins tall with an average build and slicked-back hair. He was wearing grey trainers, blue jeans and a grey hooded top with black writing on the left chest area.

The second man is described as white, aged in his 50s who is approximately 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing jeans, a white shirt and grey gilet.

“We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” a police spokesperson said.

“Also, if you witnessed any of the incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240497673.”

