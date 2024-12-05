Fraudsters who used forged bank notes in Fareham wanted by police

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 17:33 BST
Police have turned to the public to help them catch two fraudsters who used forged bank notes.

Most Popular
Do you recognise these men?placeholder image
Do you recognise these men? | Hants police

The force is investigating three reports of fraud at businesses in Fareham, Botley and Chandler’s Ford. During the incidents, which all occurred between 4.55pm and 7.20pm on Thursday 14 November, it’s reported that two men used and attempted to use forged bank notes to purchase items.

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first incident was reported at The Crown Inn on West Street, Fareham, before further reported incidents at the Co-op, High Street, Botley and Co-op, Winchester Road, Chandler’s Ford.

The first man is described as white aged around 23 years who is 5ft 8ins tall with an average build and slicked-back hair. He was wearing grey trainers, blue jeans and a grey hooded top with black writing on the left chest area.

The second man is described as white, aged in his 50s who is approximately 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing jeans, a white shirt and grey gilet.

“We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Also, if you witnessed any of the incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240497673.”

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website, below:

Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

Related topics:Fareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice