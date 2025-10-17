Fresh lines of enquiry have emerged following the mysterious murder of a jeweller shot dead in his home.

Richard Haywood, known as Ricky, was 36-years-old when he was killed in his flat above Ambiance Jewellers on Shirley Road in Southampton, Hampshire, on October 16 1989 | Hampshire Police

Richard Haywood, known to many as Ricky, was just 36 years old when he was blasted by an unknown gunman multiple times at close range in his flat above Ambiance Jewellers on Shirley Road, Southampton, on October 16th 1989. The shop was well known and visited by people locally as well as people further afield in Hampshire and across the country.

Despite decades of investigation, no one has yet been charged with his murder. A £20,000 reward for information remains available but the deadline of January 1 is fast approaching.

Having re-examined thousands of reports and statements, a number of fresh lines of enquiries have been identified and more than 200 individuals who were either spoken to by police at the time, or are new to the investigation, are being revisited.

Crucially, officers have now reviewed information which was submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers in 2004. Senior Investigating Officer Elizabeth Brunt said: “When we received this information back in 2004 it was just one fragment which, alone, didn’t add much to the investigation.

“However, together with new information we’ve gathered, it is now starting to build a clearer picture. We need to speak to the person who contacted us back in 2004; was this you? Are you willing to speak to us again, or make contact 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers?”

Crimestoppers continues to offer a reward of up to £20,000 for information provided anonymously and exclusively to them that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Officer Brunt continued: “We have a team of officers dedicated to this investigation and since we re-opened the investigation in 2024 we’ve made considerable progress reviewing all the evidence and following new lines of enquiry.

“We believe the killer had at least one accomplice and would like to hear from anyone with information about the killer or those involved. We know people from across the country would come down to Southampton to visit Ricky’s shop and some of those who knew him at the time have moved out of Hampshire. Therefore, we are urging everyone to share our appeal far and wide.

“For 36 years, Ricky’s loved ones have lived without the truth. It’s time to change that. Whether you speak to us directly, anonymously, or through a third party, please, don’t stay silent. Doing nothing is no longer an option. Ricky’s family deserve answers and closure.”

Beth Simpson South Central West Regional Manager, Crimestoppers said: “After more than four decades, someone out there still holds the final piece of information that could help deliver justice for Ricky and closure for his loved ones. We know that silence can come from fear or loyalty, but Crimestoppers provides a completely safe way to share what you know without ever revealing your identity.

“We never ask for personal details, calls or online forms are never traced, and you will remain totally anonymous. If you remember something, however small it may seem, now is the time to speak up – your information could finally help bring those responsible to justice.”

Police added: “Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, can contact us on 101 quoting Operation Tango / 44080416574 or visit our public portal”. To submit information online go to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HP020112W52-PO1

You can also provide information 100% anonymously, by calling the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, at any time on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Only information submitted via Crimestoppers is eligible for the £20,000 reward they are offering. This reward offer will expire on 1 January 2026.