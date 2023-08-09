Officers received a report at 2.40am on Monday (August 7) that three men were entering a property in St Augustine Road, Southsea, via the rear window. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they discovered a cannabis factory when they reached the scene.

The force added: “Officers arrived at the property a short time later and discovered approximately 100 cannabis plants inside the address. There were no people present at the time of police attendance.

NOW READ: Police discover suspected cannabis factory

Police were in St Augustine Road, Southsea, after reports of a cannabis factory at an address on the street. Picture from scene on August 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An investigation into this discovery is underway and enquiries are ongoing.” Police were present at the site yesterday conducting their investigation.

Officers made the property safe and worked alongside their colleagues from SSE. “We know that many people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm,” police said.

"Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms. The electrical requirement to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

"We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.”