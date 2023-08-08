A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are currently in attendance at an address on St Augustine Road in connection with the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were called at 2.40am on Monday 7 August to a report that three men had been seen entering an address on St Augustine Road via a rear window.

Police been at a house in Southsea investigating a suspected cannabis factory.

“Officers arrived at the property a short time later and discovered a large quantity of suspected cannabis plants inside the address. There were no people present at the time of police attendance.

“Officers have remained at the scene while the property is made safe, alongside our colleagues from SSE.