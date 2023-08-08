News you can trust since 1877
Police discover suspected cannabis factory at Southsea address

There has been a police presence at a Southsea address today after the discovery of a ‘suspected cannabis factory’.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

Police cars and officers have been seen down St Augustine Road today following a call out to a house in the early hours of August 7.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are currently in attendance at an address on St Augustine Road in connection with the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory.

“We were called at 2.40am on Monday 7 August to a report that three men had been seen entering an address on St Augustine Road via a rear window.

Police been at a house in Southsea investigating a suspected cannabis factory.Police been at a house in Southsea investigating a suspected cannabis factory.
“Officers arrived at the property a short time later and discovered a large quantity of suspected cannabis plants inside the address. There were no people present at the time of police attendance.

“Officers have remained at the scene while the property is made safe, alongside our colleagues from SSE.

“An investigation into this incident is underway and enquiries are ongoing.”

To report a crime, contact the police via 101 or via the website.