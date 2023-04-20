The victim, aged in his 30s, was accosted in the Aldi car park in Gamble Road, Buckland. They stole money and a wallet from the victim before fleeing the scene in the direction of Kingston Road.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called shortly before 10.20pm to a report that a man in his 30s had been approached by four men holding weapons in the Aldi car park on Gamble Road.

The man was robbed in the Aldi car park in Gamble Road, Buckland, yesterday evening just before 10.20pm. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The men took a large quantity of cash and a wallet from the victim before running away in the direction of Kingston Road. The victim wasn’t injured in the incident.’

The force said officers are patrolling the area today as they carry out their investigations. They are appealing for any witnesses who saw the robbery, or four men running along Kingston Road, to come forward.

Police added: ‘Perhaps you were driving along Kingston Road or London Road between 10 and 10.30pm and have dash cam footage of the men that may assist our investigation? Or maybe you live in the area and have Ring Doorbell footage that captured the men leaving the area?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230153617. We encourage members of the public to come and speak to patrolling officers today if they have any information or concerns.’