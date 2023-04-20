Portsmouth teenager sentenced for stalking after relationship with another woman collapsed

Annabelle Simpson admitted to stalking a woman after their relationship was 'very much finished'.

The 19-year-old of Beverston Road, Paulsgrove, stalked her victim after their relationship broke down in 2022, Portsmouth Magistrate's Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Police hunting man after cigarettes stolen from WH Smith in Waterlooville High Street in early hours

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Prosecuting, Graham Heath said: 'It's fair to say that this was a fairly unpleasant incident. The victim has indicated that she was terrified by that particular instance.

‘There is no victim personal statement but I take it that was her choice. The defendant also has no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'This is a relationship that has very much finished.'

Representing Simpson, Lian Webster suggested that legal proceedings 'have been sufficient punishment enough.'