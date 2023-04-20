Portsmouth teenager sentenced for stalking after relationship with another woman collapsed
A teenager has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stalking and theft.
Annabelle Simpson admitted to stalking a woman after their relationship was 'very much finished'.
The 19-year-old of Beverston Road, Paulsgrove, stalked her victim after their relationship broke down in 2022, Portsmouth Magistrate's Court heard.
Prosecuting, Graham Heath said: 'It's fair to say that this was a fairly unpleasant incident. The victim has indicated that she was terrified by that particular instance.
‘There is no victim personal statement but I take it that was her choice. The defendant also has no previous convictions.
'This is a relationship that has very much finished.'
Representing Simpson, Lian Webster suggested that legal proceedings 'have been sufficient punishment enough.'
Simpson was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work. She was given £85 to pay in costs and a £114 surcharge. No restraining order was given despite it being suggested by the prosecution.