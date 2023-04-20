News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
5 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Portsmouth teenager sentenced for stalking after relationship with another woman collapsed

A teenager has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stalking and theft.

By David George
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST

Annabelle Simpson admitted to stalking a woman after their relationship was 'very much finished'.

The 19-year-old of Beverston Road, Paulsgrove, stalked her victim after their relationship broke down in 2022, Portsmouth Magistrate's Court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Police hunting man after cigarettes stolen from WH Smith in Waterlooville High Street in early hours

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular

Prosecuting, Graham Heath said: 'It's fair to say that this was a fairly unpleasant incident. The victim has indicated that she was terrified by that particular instance.

‘There is no victim personal statement but I take it that was her choice. The defendant also has no previous convictions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'This is a relationship that has very much finished.'

Representing Simpson, Lian Webster suggested that legal proceedings 'have been sufficient punishment enough.'

Simpson was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work. She was given £85 to pay in costs and a £114 surcharge. No restraining order was given despite it being suggested by the prosecution.