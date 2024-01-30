Gang cause alarm at Southsea school as they climb fence and assault man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Priory School, Southsea.

Police attended the incident at Priory School in Fawcett Road around 3.10pm on Monday before the situation was quickly brought under control. No one was hurt and no arrests have yet been made.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports of the boys being armed with weapons and the school being in lockdown were dismissed by headteacher Stewart Vaughan as being due to the “curse of gossip on social media creating unnecessary alarm”. Police said there were no reports of any weapons involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: "On Monday at around 3.10pm we received reports of an assault without injury at Priory School, Southsea. A man in his 40s reported being hit with a plastic bottle during the incident, but was not injured.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Mr Vaughan told The News: “There was no lockdown and there were no weapons. A small group of young lads tried to come onto the premises at the end of the day after a falling out with one of their friends. The situation was managed, nothing happened and no one was hurt.

“The police happened to be nearby and supported, dispersing those involved. The matter was resolved in minutes. I suspect this is more about the curse of gossip on social media creating unnecessary alarm.”