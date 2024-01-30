Gang cause alarm at Southsea school as they climb fence and assault man
A gang of lads caused alarm at a Southsea school as they climbed a fence and assaulted a man.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police attended the incident at Priory School in Fawcett Road around 3.10pm on Monday before the situation was quickly brought under control. No one was hurt and no arrests have yet been made.
Reports of the boys being armed with weapons and the school being in lockdown were dismissed by headteacher Stewart Vaughan as being due to the “curse of gossip on social media creating unnecessary alarm”. Police said there were no reports of any weapons involved.
A spokesperson for the force said: "On Monday at around 3.10pm we received reports of an assault without injury at Priory School, Southsea. A man in his 40s reported being hit with a plastic bottle during the incident, but was not injured.
“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.”
Mr Vaughan told The News: “There was no lockdown and there were no weapons. A small group of young lads tried to come onto the premises at the end of the day after a falling out with one of their friends. The situation was managed, nothing happened and no one was hurt.
“The police happened to be nearby and supported, dispersing those involved. The matter was resolved in minutes. I suspect this is more about the curse of gossip on social media creating unnecessary alarm.”
The school was also in the spotlight in December when it was struck by a “severe lightning strike” that left staff needing medical help and caused “substantial damage” to its infrastructure.