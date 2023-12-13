Portsmouth school struck by "severe" lightning strike causing "substantial damage" and staff needing medical help
The Priory School in Fawcett Road was victim of a massive bolt around 10am on Tuesday as the city was hit by thunder and lightning. The incident caused “substantial damage” to the school and some teachers needed medical checks but are said to doing “well”. A decision has yet to be made on whether the school will be open tomorrow but it is hoped it will.
A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "Shortly after 10am yesterday (Tuesday 12 December), Priory School in Southsea was hit by lightning. The strike was so severe it caused substantial damage to the infrastructure of the school, leaving areas without heating, lighting, internet and operational fire alarms.
"The school quickly carried out a risk assessment before sending children home at lunchtime. The school remains closed today (Wednesday) but hopes to reopen tomorrow (Thursday), and will keep parents and carers updated. The school confirmed that some of its staff received medical checks, but everyone is well. The city council would like to praise staff and pupils at Priory School for handling the situation and aftermath so well."