A Southsea school has been shut after it was struck by a “severe” lightning strike – leaving staff needing medical help.

The Priory School in Fawcett Road was victim of a massive bolt around 10am on Tuesday as the city was hit by thunder and lightning. The incident caused “substantial damage” to the school and some teachers needed medical checks but are said to doing “well”. A decision has yet to be made on whether the school will be open tomorrow but it is hoped it will.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "Shortly after 10am yesterday (Tuesday 12 December), Priory School in Southsea was hit by lightning. The strike was so severe it caused substantial damage to the infrastructure of the school, leaving areas without heating, lighting, internet and operational fire alarms.

Priory School, Southsea.

