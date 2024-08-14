Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thieves cut a hole into a garage roof to steal tiles from the structure and tools inside it.

Criminals gained access to the garage in Old London Road in Clanfield near Blackberry Close. East Hampshire police said the burglary took place 9pm on Sunday (August 11) and 8am on Monday (August 12).

Police said the burglary took place in Old London Road near Blackberry Close, Clanfield. | Google Street View

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“(The) informant reported their garage had been broken into and tools stolen from within,” they added. “Incident occurred along the old London Road in Clanfield near to Blackberry Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access to the garage was via the roof whereby unknown suspects have removed tiles and cut a hole in the roof.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240344234. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.