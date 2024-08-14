Thieves cut hole in garage roof stealing tiles and tools in Clanfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Criminals gained access to the garage in Old London Road in Clanfield near Blackberry Close. East Hampshire police said the burglary took place 9pm on Sunday (August 11) and 8am on Monday (August 12).
“(The) informant reported their garage had been broken into and tools stolen from within,” they added. “Incident occurred along the old London Road in Clanfield near to Blackberry Close.
“Access to the garage was via the roof whereby unknown suspects have removed tiles and cut a hole in the roof.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240344234. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.