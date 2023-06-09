News you can trust since 1877
Gary Anderson sent to prison for driving off from Hampshire petrol stations without paying

A man has been jailed after a spree of not paying at petrol stations across Hampshire.
By Tom Morton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 23:52 BST

Gary Anderson, 58, of no fixed abode, was charged with 10 ‘making off without payment’ offences.

These include at

Morrisons petrol station in Horndean Picture: GoogleMorrisons petrol station in Horndean Picture: Google
Tesco petrol station, Wellington Avenue in Aldershot, on June 5

Morrisons petrol station, Lakesmere Road in Horndean, on June 3

Morrisons petrol station, Horndean on June 1

Tesco petrol station, Eastleigh, on June 1

Elettra Avenue petrol station, Waterlooville, on May 31.

Bordon Service Station on May 28.

Woolmer Service Station on May 6 and May 13.

Liphook Service Station on April 27 and March 25

Anderson had been remanded in custody and appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on June 9. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.