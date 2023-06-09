Gary Anderson sent to prison for driving off from Hampshire petrol stations without paying
Gary Anderson, 58, of no fixed abode, was charged with 10 ‘making off without payment’ offences.
These include at
Tesco petrol station, Wellington Avenue in Aldershot, on June 5
Morrisons petrol station, Lakesmere Road in Horndean, on June 3
Morrisons petrol station, Horndean on June 1
Tesco petrol station, Eastleigh, on June 1
Elettra Avenue petrol station, Waterlooville, on May 31.
Bordon Service Station on May 28.
Woolmer Service Station on May 6 and May 13.
Liphook Service Station on April 27 and March 25
Anderson had been remanded in custody and appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on June 9. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.