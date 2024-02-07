Gary Glitter loses a Parole Board bid to be freed from jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision comes after a parole hearing took place behind closed doors last month to consider the 79-year-old's case. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. His sentence expires in February 2031. He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February last year after serving half of his fixed-term determinate sentence and was taken to a specialist hostel in Hampshire – prompting protests from the local community.

But Glitter was put back behind bars less than six weeks after walking free for breaching his licence conditions by allegedly viewing downloaded images of children.

In a decision published on Wednesday, the Parole Board said: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the lack of progress made while in custody and on licence, and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public. Rather, the panel considered that Mr Gadd was appropriately located in custody where outstanding levels of risk could be addressed."

Parole judges review the cases of criminals who are recalled to prison to decide whether they should be re-released or stay behind bars for the rest of their sentence. The hearing took place in secret after a request for proceedings to be heard in public was rejected on the grounds it was too difficult to contact all his victims. Glitter's fall from grace began in the late 1990s when he was jailed for possessing thousands of child abuse images.