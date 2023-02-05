The former singer, real name Paul Gadd was freed from prison on Friday after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes. He was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

On Saturday press gathered outside the hostel, at a location in Hampshire which we are choosing not to reveal.

After Gadd’s alleged location was leaked online by a Facebook group The Daily Mail reported that a group of ‘angry locals’ arrived mid-afternoon and shouted at passersby: ‘Watch out, Glitter’s in there!’

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, during his trial over historic sex abuse charges dating back to 1970s on Thursday February 5, 2015. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

One man attempted to scale the fence surrounding the property before police arrived.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 3.32pm on Saturday, February 4 to reports of a public order incident. Officers attended the scene and the situation was resolved.

‘No arrests were made.’

The 79-year-old left HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – on Friday after eight years behind bars. Gadd was freed automatically halfway through a fixed-term determinate sentence and will now be subject to licence conditions.

The glam-rock pervert’s fall from grace occurred after he admitted possessing 4,000 child pornography images and was jailed for four months in 1999. In 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations, and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam and spent two-and-a-half years in jail.

