Following his return to the UK in 2008 after serving jail time in Vietnam for sexually abusing two girls, Glitter – real name Paul Gadd – was seen visiting a Sainsbury’s in the Fareham area, although he reportedly stayed in the car while his friend went in the shop. Afterwards they visited a nearby luxury car showroom where Gadd was caught on camera, looking markedly different from the goateed figure who had arrived in Heathrow the week before. The then-64-year-old had shaved his beard and wore an orange wig and straw hat.

He was believed to be staying with a friend in a £2m house in Hill Head.

Smirking pervert Gary Glitter arrives at Heathrow Airport on Friday August 22, 2008, having been released from prison in Vietnam where he had been serving a jail term for abusing two young girls. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The fallen star was first jailed in Britain in 1999 for possessing 4,000 child porn pictures, found on a computer he had taken into a shop for repair. At the time he had been living on a yacht moored in Gosport.

In 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations, and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam and spent two-and-a-half years in jail.

At the height of his fame he had a home in Rogate, West Sussex. The sex offender was at the height of his fame when he preyed on his vulnerable victims who thought no-one would believe their claims over that of a celebrity. He attacked two girls, aged 12 and 13, after inviting them backstage to his dressing room and isolating them from their mothers. His third victim was less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.

The allegations only came to light nearly 40 years later when Gadd became the first person to be arrested under Operation Yewtree – the investigation launched by the Metropolitan Police in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.