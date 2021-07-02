Hayley Batchelor, 35, and Barry Baker, 39, were jailed for trying to help Kevin Batchelor get away with the killing of 21-year-old George Allison last year.

Winchester Crown Court heard they helped the killer try and ‘literally get away with murder’.

Their efforts failed as Batchelor is currently serving an 18-year minimum term of a life sentence having been found guilty of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Baker and Hayley Batchelor. Picture: Hampshire police

He stabbed his friend once in the shoulder after a barbecue in Leigh Park in May 2020.

The 26-year-old had inflicted the fatal blow on the dad-of-two at Cherelle Ash’s home in Tichborne Grove.

Hayley Batchelor was convicted of assisting an offender after her brother turned up at her home in Highwood Lawn and she washed his blood-stained clothes.

George Allison, who died after he was stabbed during a BBQ in Leigh Park last year.

Baker, previously of Oracle Drive, Widley, disposed of the murder weapon in a storm drain near The Swallow pub, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park. He denied assisting an offender but was convicted.

Today the court heard how Baker has 20 previous convictions for 31 offences, including multiple incidents of battery, as well as burglary and threatening behaviour.

Batchelor has three convictions for five offences including shoplifting in 2011 and 2012, but has never served a custodial sentence.

Defence counsel speaking on behalf of Baker told the court that the 39-year-old was a full-time carer for his partner, who suffers from mental health issues and would be vulnerable should he be sent to prison.

Caption for woman: Hayley Batchelor, 35, has been sentenced to three years in prison for aiding her brother after he had murdered George Allison in Leigh Park.

After hearing how the pair’s judgment had been clouded by drug taking during a ‘cocaine and alcohol bender,’ judge Jane Miller QC said their intention still remained quite clear.

Jailing the pair, the judge said: ‘You were quite clearly intending your assistance – both of you – to be quite considerable.

‘You well knew that something quite serious involving the death of (someone) had happened.

‘You both in effect intended that Kevin Batchelor should literally get away with murder.’

The sister of George Allison's murderer and a 39-year-old man have been sentenced at Winchester Crown Court for destroying evidence in relation to the murder. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency UK

The pair will spend the first half of the custodial sentence in prison before being released on licence.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.