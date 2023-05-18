George Mitac faces allegations of touching an 18-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing in St Michaels Road, the road where he lives. The incident caused her to fall to the floor, police said. It happened on Sunday May 14 shortly after 9.30pm before enquiries by Portsmouth’s High Harm Team led to him being arrested and subsequently charged with sexual assault.

READ NOW: People in dock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitac was also linked to five other incidents in the city centre that evening and criminal damage to a vehicle in the same area on April 28. He was also subsequently charged with two offences of assault by beating, two offences of criminal damage, and two offences of stalking.

Police charge man

He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.

A police statement said: ‘Reducing violence against women and girls is one of our top priorities in Portsmouth and together with partners we do a lot of work to tackle the issue. This includes education and prevention work in schools; supporting the Safe Places scheme; and officers patrolling the city centre at busy times. If you have any concerns please speak to one of these officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We want to provide people with the confidence that if or when they report incidents of rape, or other sexual offences, to us that they will be taken very seriously.’