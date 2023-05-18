Ryan King, 33, of Wilmot Close, Gosport, used threatening behaviour towards a female on November 1.

In Bury Road, Gosport, on October 28 he was convicted of causing criminal damage to NHS property.

On November 1, at the same location, he committed criminal damage on NHS property.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

On February 21 at Costa Coffee in Fareham he used threatening behaviour and caused criminal damage.

King was fined £240 by magistrates.

Andrew Baker, 54, of Adams Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching a community order given to him for using threatening behaviour on January 27, 2021.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 rehabilitation days.

Darren Anscombe, 42, of Portsdown View, Bedhampton, admitted breaching a community order.

He was told to complete 110 hours of unpaid work in the community and to continue with his previous order.

Paul O’Dooley, 55, of Officers Mess, Northwood HQ, on January 18 drove a vehicle that was not taxed on Victoria Road, Portsmouth, resulting in him falling foul of Portsmouth Naval Base bylaws.

He was £220, told to pay a surcharge of £40 and pay costs of £85.

Simba Mugadza, 46, of St Barbara Way, Portsmouth, travelled without a rail ticket at Hilsea on September 2.

The offence was proved in his absence with him told to pay a total sum of £478 including £10.20 compensation for the ticket.

Rita Njoku, 33, of Playfair Road, Southsea, travelled without a rail ticket at Cosham on on August 17.

The offence was proved in her absence and she was told to pay a total sum of £471.80 including the £3.80 ticket.

James Peterson, 33, of Albert Road, Southsea, travelled on a train without a ticket on September 2 at Southampton Central station.

Peterson was told to cough up £475.90 in total including compensation for the ticket of £7.90 after the case was proved in his absence.

