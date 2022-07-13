Police said a muscular white man walked up to the girl on Monday morning around 8.10am on Wallington Shore Road when the disturbing incident happened.

‘The victim was approached by a man she did not know. The man inappropriately touched the victim whilst passing the Roundabout Hotel. He then walked off towards the Cob and Pen,’ a police statement said.

Police appeal

The victim was not injured and is being supported by specialist officers.

The victim described the man as having short dark hair and a short beard.

He was wearing all grey clothing including a T-shirt and trousers. The T-shirt had a small logo on the chest like a business uniform.

He had dirty black builders shoes on and his hands were also dirty.

Police are carrying out regular patrols in the area.

Call 101 quoting reference 44220277172.