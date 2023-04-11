Girl, 14, confronted by young woman armed with knife who threatened to stab her in Portsmouth
A girl was threatened by a woman who was wielding a knife and threatening to stab her.
The 14-year-old victim was approached in Queen’s Road by a young female armed with a blade last month. On March 30, at 4.50pm, the woman hurled a tirade of abuse at the young teenager – making verbal threats to stab her.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a CCTV image of woman in connection to the incident. ‘At about 4.50pm on Thursday 30 March, a 14-year-old girl was confronted by a young woman armed with a knife on Queen's Road,’ police said.
‘The woman shouted at the girl and made verbal threats to stab the girl before leaving the scene. Following an initial investigation we are now releasing an image of a person we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.’
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting 44230126519, or submit an online report via their website.