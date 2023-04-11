News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
40 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Girl, 14, confronted by young woman armed with knife who threatened to stab her in Portsmouth

A girl was threatened by a woman who was wielding a knife and threatening to stab her.

By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read

The 14-year-old victim was approached in Queen’s Road by a young female armed with a blade last month. On March 30, at 4.50pm, the woman hurled a tirade of abuse at the young teenager – making verbal threats to stab her.

NOW READ: Man arrested after five girls sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a CCTV image of woman in connection to the incident. ‘At about 4.50pm on Thursday 30 March, a 14-year-old girl was confronted by a young woman armed with a knife on Queen's Road,’ police said.

Police have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to after a girl, 14, was threatened with a knife in Queens Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to after a girl, 14, was threatened with a knife in Queens Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to after a girl, 14, was threatened with a knife in Queens Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular

‘The woman shouted at the girl and made verbal threats to stab the girl before leaving the scene. Following an initial investigation we are now releasing an image of a person we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.’

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting 44230126519, or submit an online report via their website.