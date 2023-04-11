Officers received reports from four 18-year-old women and one 19-year-old that they were ‘touched inappropriately’ inside Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Landport. The incidents happened in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a man following a number of sexual assaults reported to us over the weekend in Portsmouth.

Five women were sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub on Easter Monday. Pictured: A police officer outside the nightclub on December 17, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We received reports from four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman that they had been touched inappropriately inside Pryzm nightclub in the early hours of Monday, April 10.

‘A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody at the current time. We would like to reassure our residents that we take all reports of sexual assault very seriously.’

More information on how to report sexual assaults and rapes, and on the support available, can be found on the police website.