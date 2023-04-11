News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
41 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Portsmouth man arrested after five girls sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub over Easter weekend

Police have arrested a man after five teenagers were sexually assaulted inside a night club.

By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

Officers received reports from four 18-year-old women and one 19-year-old that they were ‘touched inappropriately’ inside Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Landport. The incidents happened in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a man following a number of sexual assaults reported to us over the weekend in Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Hayling Island roofer avoids jail after punching woman in face and headbutting her son after gatecrashing New Year's Eve party

Five women were sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub on Easter Monday. Pictured: A police officer outside the nightclub on December 17, 2022. Picture: Habibur RahmanFive women were sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub on Easter Monday. Pictured: A police officer outside the nightclub on December 17, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Five women were sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub on Easter Monday. Pictured: A police officer outside the nightclub on December 17, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

‘We received reports from four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman that they had been touched inappropriately inside Pryzm nightclub in the early hours of Monday, April 10.

‘A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody at the current time. We would like to reassure our residents that we take all reports of sexual assault very seriously.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information on how to report sexual assaults and rapes, and on the support available, can be found on the police website.

Pryzm, Stanhope Road, Landport. Picture: Habibur Rahman.Pryzm, Stanhope Road, Landport. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Pryzm, Stanhope Road, Landport. Picture: Habibur Rahman.