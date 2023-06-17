The teenager was walking two dogs along Wade Court Road at 7.30pm on Tuesday when she noticed a man following her.

READ NOW: City stalker jailed

As she turned onto the Hayling Billy Link Path, he touched her inappropriately over her clothing and ran away back towards Wade Court Road. The girl was not injured.

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police statement said: ‘The description we have of the man is limited, however he is described as white and with dark hair. Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it to get in touch.

‘Did you see a girl with two dogs walking in the area and notice anything suspicious? Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and have dash cam footage that may have captured something?

‘We would particularly like to hear from two members of the public who are reported to have been walking towards the victim on the Hayling Billy Link Path in the direction of Wade Court Road.’

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 44230237874.

Alternatively submit information here