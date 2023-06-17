Tommy O’Leary, 50, of Colson Close, Winchester, carried out the terrifying raid at the victim’s Chandler’s Ford home on March 26 this year.

Southampton Crown Court heard that at around 1.20pm O’Leary entered the address of the victim aged in his 70s. He hit the man, who was sat in a chair in his lounge, over the head with a bottle of beer, causing two cuts to his forehead. The man’s pockets were then searched by O’Leary and a tablet, two phones and a specialist landline which had been adapted for the man’s vulnerabilities were all taken.

Tommy O’Leary. Pic Hants police

The victim managed to alert a neighbour once O’Leary had left the property, who then called police. Officers attended the scene a short time later and located O’Leary outside a nearby address.

The items that had been reported stolen were located inside the property and O’Leary was arrested. He was later charged with robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

O’Leary pleaded guilty to these offences at Southampton Crown Court and has now been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Police staff investigator Sarah Stewart, who led the investigation, said: ‘This was a savage and violent attack on a vulnerable, elderly man in his own home, where he should have been safe.

‘We are pleased that O’Leary will now face the consequences of his actions and spend a considerable amount of time in prison for what he has done. The bravery of this man in supporting the investigation should be commended, and I also want to thank his neighbours and members of the public who came to his aid and assisted police with vital information early on which led to O’Leary’s swift arrest.

‘I sincerely hope that the victim can now begin to move forward with his life knowing that O’Leary is safely behind bars.’